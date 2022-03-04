McLennan County voter turnout for March primaries described as 'disappointing'

WACO, Texas — Polling data shows only 17 percent of Texas voters cast a ballot in the primary. Election officials say the low turnout doesn't paint a big enough picture for everyone.

It should be an easy process, but that philosophy is not the same for everyone.

New data from the March primaries show only 17 percent of registered voters in the state showed up to the polls.

Jared Goldsmith, with McLennan County elections, said it's a bit bigger in McLennan County, but still not great.

"It depends on what type of election is going on," Goldsmith said. "Presidential elections have the most turnout that's what most people are focused on. Governor in November is the second and then president primary and then governor primary which is what we just had."

According to the county, McLennan has seen a 2 percent increase in it's population — but with only a margin of new voters, the number's aren't adding up.

"We want to see Americans and Texans and people of McLennan County participate in McLennan County," Goldsmith said.