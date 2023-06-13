McLennan County Sheriff's Office welcomes new chief deputy

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office welcomed its new Chief Deputy Cody Blossman on Tuesday.

Chief Blossman is a Waco native, graduated from Midway High School, and has his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Texas State University.

He currently lives in Waco with his wife, Ashley, and their three daughters, Brooke, Blake, and Blair.

Chief Blossman previously "worked as an investigator in the private sector, including international undercover work" before he began his career in law enforcement.

He started in the Patrol Division at the sheriff's office and moved to supervising the Criminal Investigative Division and the Mental Health Unit, while also earning his Master Peace Officer License.

Chief Blossman was appointed as commander of the FAST (Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks) Unit by Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and served as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer.

He also served as the SWAT commander and Captain over multiple specialized units.

Chief Blossman is a board member of the Office of the Governor's TAG Center (Texas Anti-Gang Center) of Waco, and is also the recipient of multiple awards.

He puts an emphasis on training and developing programs throughout the force, and is heavily involved in his community.

Chief Blossman has fostered an environment of teamwork and collaboration within the sheriff's office and with other law enforcement agencies in McLennan County.

"I am honored to fill the role of Chief Deputy for the McLennan County Sheriff's Office," Blossman said in a media release.

"I am appreciative that the Sheriff has entrusted me with such a great privilege. One that I will approach with unwavering professionalism for the good of the people in McLennan County and the department."

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is "pleased to introduce" Chief Deputy, Cody Blossman.