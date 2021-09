The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 57-year-old John Michael Andrews.

Andrews was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 7 between 10 p.m. and midnight. He was going fishing, but no one has seen or heard from him since he left.

Andrews was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 757-5095.