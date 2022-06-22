McLennan County Sheriff's Office searching for 15-year-old girl

The McLennan County Sheriff's office said it is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday, June 6.

The sheriff's office said Harli Lynn West-Kelm was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and black slide-style shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rebecca Eubank at 254-757-5044 or Detective Andrew Hermes at 254-759-5929.

"If you know the immediate whereabouts of Harli, please call dispatch at 254-757-5222," said the sheriff's office.