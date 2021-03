The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has safely located a missing 39-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Tiffany Mathis, 39, had not been seen or heard from since February 22, 2021.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office described Mathis as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She has red hair and green eyes with scars on her left wrist and leg.

Mathis had medical issues that require medication, according to the sheriff's office.