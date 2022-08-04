Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrests Austin man for solicitation of prostitution

Capture.JPG
MCSO
The sheriff's office said Chad Crockett of Austin was taken into custody following an undercover operation when the human trafficking unit received information from a local licensed massage therapist.<br/><br/>
Capture.JPG
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:41:09-04

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday after a licensed massage therapist allegedly received obscene messages.

The sheriff's office said Chad Crockett of Austin was taken into custody following an undercover operation when the human trafficking unit received information from a local licensed massage therapist.

"In recent months, we have had LMT's reach out as a result of being solicited for acts of prostitution," said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said anyone with additional information about Crockett or anyone else soliciting prostitution "while engaging in your businesses" should get in contact immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019