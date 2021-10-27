Watch
McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in Sunday shooting

Posted at 10:48 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 23:55:28-04

On Tuesday, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Deotis Gray who is charged with murder.

Gray allegedly opened fire and killed 25-year-old Scotty Stephens on Sunday. The shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. at the 5400 block of Orchard Lane.

Authorities said the victim was attending a trail ride party when Gray opened fire with what is believed to be an AK-47.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, it is unsure if the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

