McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in Sunday shooting

On Tuesday, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Deotis Gray who is charged with murder.

Gray allegedly opened fire and killed 25-year-old Scotty Stephens on Sunday. The shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. at the 5400 block of Orchard Lane.

Authorities said the victim was attending a trail ride party when Gray opened fire with what is believed to be an AK-47.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, it is unsure if the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.