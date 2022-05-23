McLennan County Sheriff to help combat human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has been recognized for assisting Polish authorities in responding to "refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine."

McNamara's assistance earned him the spot on a list of Top 10 Texas local officials who showed extraordinary leadership in the month of April, by Rising LoneStars.

"Sheriff Parnell McNamara’s Human Trafficking Unit was invited to assist Polish officials in combatting human trafficking," said Rising LoneStars. "The unit will work alongside Waco-based Unbound, an anti-human trafficking organization already in Poland trying to thwart the trafficking of vulnerable war refugees from Ukraine."

According to the website, Parnell will train Polish border patrol and law enforcement personnel on detecting and halting human trafficking.