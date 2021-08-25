Watch
McLennan County parents arrested for fracturing infant's skull, not seeking medical help

Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:55:39-04

The McGregor Police Department has arrested a couple after two instances left an 8-month old child with a fractured skull and other injuries.

The police department arrested 20-year old Dalton Henderson and 18-year-old Tailyn Wooten on Wednesday after allegations involving a domestic disturbance were made.

According to Detective McCurry, an investigation revealed that the 8-month old infant was dropped to the floor during a physical confrontation between the couple and sustained head injuries. The child was suffering from a fractured skull and facial injuries. Medical attention was not immediately sought until the grandparents of the child learned of the incident.

Additionally, two to three days before a similar incident occurred in which the child fell from a mattress and struck its head, medical attention was not sought in this instance either. The child received placement and was taken to Dell’s Children’s Hospital in Austin on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Both parents have been booked into McLennan County Jail, on charges including Injury to a Child.

