McLennan County makes correction after early voting ballot mistake for some voters

WACO, Texas — McLennan County corrected ballots for more than two dozen addresses after several homes were associated with the incorrect Waco ISD district.

Jessica Torres and her husband noticed the Waco ISD Board of Trustees race for district four was missing from their ballots after early voting. They brought it to the attention of the candidates and the McLennan County elections office fixed the error on Tuesday, the last day of early voting for the May 7 election.

According to the elections office, the mistake impacted voters who live on Reuter Avenue between 30th Street and 32nd Street. It is unclear if any voters other than Torres and her husband submitted a faulty ballot.

"Once a ballot is cast, we cannot pull that ballot out to correct it at that point," said elections administrator Jared Goldsmith.

The Waco ISD board of trustees district four candidates, Jonathan Grant and Hopa Balfa-Mustakim, said they hope the error will not matter in the long run.

"I'm a little nervous that there was some other glitch somewhere, so we just really want people to pay attention to their ballots," Balfa-Mustakim said.

"It was limited to this small scope and area. So certainly, if the race comes down to that number of votes, certainly I'd want to look into it more," Grant said.

If you notice a race is missing or find another error on your ballot, the elections office urges you to say something right away and to not submit your ballot.

Election day is Saturday, May 7. For more information on polling locations and times, visit the McLennan County elections website.