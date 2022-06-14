McLennan County law enforcement agencies seize more than $500,000 of crystal meth

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's office announced that law enforcement seized more than half a million dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine last week.

The sheriff's office, in conjunction with Waco police and Texas DPS, seized about 38.5 pounds of the drug on June 8.

Law enforcement also seized 26 ounces of marijuana, $17,821 in cash, a Glock pistol, and an AR-15-style weapon.

Three men were arrested in connection with the bust. Abel Chavez was arrested in south Waco and is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Allen Dale Roberts and Marvin Keith were arrested for narcotics distribution in Bellmead, also first-degree felonies.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the seizure took months of investigation and thanked the involved agencies for their collaboration.

"You can only imagine how many robberies, how many sexual assaults, how many burglaries, maybe even murders are involved in all that dope there," he said. "Almost all our crime is connected to drugs in some way."

He said that the effort to get meth off of the streets of McLennan County will continue and that others responsible for distributing the substance will face serious consequences.

"We're gonna come after them with a vengeance. There's several agencies that are dedicated to doing everything they can do, we can do, to get this scourge off our streets," McNamara said.

The drugs are now headed to be analyzed and will eventually be destroyed.