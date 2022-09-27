McLennan County Health District encourages new COVID-19 booster shot

WACO, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, health experts are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.

A new bivalent vaccine booster has recently become available. It's meant to increase protection against the omicron variant, which is currently the main strain of the virus nationwide.

The Pfizer booster is approved for people 12 years old and up. Moderna is approved for 18 and up. Both are meant to be given at least two months after your last COVID shot.

The McLennan County Health District has these shots available and encourages people to go get one. The county currently has about a 52% vaccination rate and the health district says they hope to see that number increase before the holiday season.

"The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer people we should see in the community with COVID-19," Health Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said. "While the vaccines don't completely prevent the spread of the disease, what they definitely do is decrease the severity of it and how long it takes you to recover."

Malrey-Horne said they have plenty of both the original vaccines and boosters available.

They also offer home visits for people who are unable to leave their homes.