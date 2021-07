WACO, TX — A McLennan Community College police officer has passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The family of MCC Officer Ricky Roberts announced he had passed away at a hospital.

MCC Officer Roberts started his service at MCC in August 2018 and prior to that, he served as a Texas State Technical College Officer for 15 years.

A procession was held for Officer Roberts on Tuesday afternoon.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!