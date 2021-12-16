McGregor Mayor: SpaceX noise will likely be 'at its worst' for 2 to 3 more weeks

MCGREGOR, Texas — In a letter on Monday, McGregor Mayor Jim Hering updated citizens on the added noise and shaking originating from SpaceX, explaining the noise will likely be "at its worst" over the next two to three weeks.

The letter breaks down the reasoning for the added noise and states that the city council is working alongside SpaceX to resolve the issue.

SpaceX has transitioned from testing Merlin engines to Raptor engines, which has required changes to its testing protocol. A new, vertical test stand is currently being built to replace a horizontal test stand responsible for the extra noise.

"SpaceX has informed the Council that they are pushing to complete the second vertical test bay as soon as possible to further reduce the noise. This will take some time though and a significant sum of SpaceX money," Hering said.

Last week, Hering told 25 News the city would begin working with SpaceX immediately to resolve the issue. He plans to speak with SpaceX sometime this week.

Hering also credited the weather to some of the added noise as of late.

"Some of the experts will tell you that the atmospheric changes that come along with wintertime amplify some of these low-frequency waves that everyone's hearing, seeing, feeling," he said.

Many Central Texans are optimistic that SpaceX will follow through with its plans to fix the noise and shaking.

"Sometimes when there's a problem, it doesn't get solved immediately. Sometimes it does take some time to get things figured out in order to correct it," said Jackie Toby, owner of Vibe Market on Main in McGregor.

25 News has continued to reach out to SpaceX for comment since last Wednesday but has not heard back.

Those with concerns are asked to contact SpaceX directly at communityrelations@spacex.com.