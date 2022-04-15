McDonalds hosts fundraiser for Heart of Texas 100 Club

WACO, Texas — If you visited a Mcdonald's in McLennan County on Friday, your purchase helped a good cause. 10 percent of all sales made at 9 different locations across the county were donated to the Heart of Texas 100 Club.

"100 Club of Texas, they support the critically injured and fallen first responders of our communities, which are the true heroes in our communities," McDonald's Area Supervisor Austin Hoselton told 25 News. "So it's really important to provide that funding to them and their families in any way they can."

"Last year we received over $1,900 from the different McDonalds in McLennan County," 100 Club Director Brent Stroman said. "Last year we were able to use that money and a donation from the club to support trooper chad walker's family with a $5,000 check."

This annual fundraiser has been going on for 21 years and has brought in more than $500,000. Hoselton said their partnership with local first responders is very important to them.

"We do events like this and coffee with a cop in our restaurants so the community can come in and mingle with law enforcement and the first responders who serve our community," he said.

Stroman said they have a great turnout each year, which shows just how much the community supports local first responders.

"The police and fire in McLennan county, all the law enforcement, is very supported by the community," he said. "We're actually very blessed."

The goal for this year was to bring in $2,500.