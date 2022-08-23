MCC Dance Company to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WACO, Texas — It's official!

The award-winning Mclennan Community College Dance Company will be performing in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Alongside the Spirit of America Dance Stars, the Central Texas dancers will take to the streets of New York for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Anyone interested in making a financial donation to the team may do so by clicking here.

Online donations are only being accepted through the MCC Marketplace and by selecting "MCC Dance – Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

Donations can also be mailed to the MCC Foundation at 1400 College Drive, Waco, Texas 76708 with "MCC Dance – Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" designated on the check.

Anyone interested in supporting the team is encouraged to email at akeyes@mclennan.edu.