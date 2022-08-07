Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said.

Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim had been driving in the area when he was shot, resulting in him also crashing into a light pole.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

At this time, he is reported to be stable.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

No other injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared, Waco police said.