Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 6 in Waco

WACO, Texas — One man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Waco on Wednesday.

The Waco Police Department has released the name of the victim as 61-year-old Ronald Lee Hayes of Waco.

A Waco Police Department Patrol Officer was flagged down by the motorist who struck Hayes in the 200 block of West Highway 6.

The driver informed the officer that while driving their Chevrolet Tahoe, they believed they struck someone attempting to cross the highway.

The officer began searching the area and was able to locate Hayes.

After locating Hayes, the officer called American Medical Response (AMR) but the victim's injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead.

Waco PD’s Crash Investigation and Reconstruction Team were notified, along with the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, Waco PD Victim Services, and McLennan County Justice of the Peace Hensley, who all responded and assisted on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

No charges have been filed or identified in this case.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators and patrol officers.