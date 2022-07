WACO, Texas — Waco police are searching for a missing man identified as a "mental health consumer."

A mental health consumer is defined as someone receiving treatment or support for a mental disorder.

Andrew Crosby, 35, was last seen around 5 a.m. this morning.

Now, his caretakers grow more concerned as Crosby is reported to be on daily medication and has yet to receive his dosage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.