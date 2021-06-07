Man had his teeth knocked out after being struck by lightning in Woodway

WOODWAY, TX — On June 7, 2021, at approximately 2:11 pm, the Woodway Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Otis Dr. for reports of a suspicious person.

A caller reported that a man was acting strangely and moving around businesses in the area.

Officers were able to locate the man at 2:18 pm near the intersection of Otis and Broad. Officers say the man was incoherent and bleeding from his face.

Witnesses were able to inform officers that they believed the man was struck by lightning while standing under a tree.

AMR Ambulance was called to the scene for care.

Officers discovered the man had some teeth knocked out and had burn marks on some items on his hand.

The man also had other injuries consistent with being struck by lightning

The tree was found which had been struck by lightning and bark from the tree was found on the subject.

The man was identified as a transient in the area in his 50s and was alert when transported to Hillcrest.

