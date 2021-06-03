Man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor believed to have been in contact with multiple children

On May 25, 2021, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking unit received information from the Homeland Security Investigations in Austin of a potential child exploitation, or solicitation, case that originated in Fresno, California.

It was determined that a male from the Austin area was communicating with a minor child in another state inappropriately.

Henry Spradling later began communicating with Sheriff's Office detectives, believing he was talking to a 13-year-old girl.

Spradling discussed the fact his previous girlfriend was a 12-year-old girl and that he had sexual intercourse with her.

The Sheriff's Office said Spradling began discussing that he was watching pornography and was requesting photos of the child's "booty."

Spradling then indicated he was going to send the girl inappropriate photos of himself, which he did.

While communicating, Spradling indicated he had engaged in sexual acts with a minor "a couple of months ago."

Spradling stated, "Something about a young girl just does it for me, I don't know."

The Sheriff's Office believes Spradling was in contact with multiple children.

On June 2, 2021, Spradling was arrested at his residence without incident for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

If you believe your child was in contact with your child, call the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 254-757-5095.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit assisted with this case.

