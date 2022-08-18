Man arrested after 17 dogs rescued from McLennan County home

A man has been arrested for five counts of cruelty to an animal after 17 dogs were rescued from an abandoned McLennan County home over the weekend.

Juan Villarreal was arrested on Thursday after the McLennan Sheriff's Office responded to calls on Saturday, August 13, and found "a very, very bad situation."

The dogs were all brought to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter was already at capacity and with one of the dogs testing positive for Parvo, they all had to be quarantined.

