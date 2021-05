WACO, TX — A Waco restaurant is putting on a fundraiser for the homeless youth.

Mamaka Bowls on University Parks Drive is hosting the “Good Food for a Great Cause” event to support the Dobey Drop-in Center.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, May 27, at the establishment from 8 am to 7 pm and all proceeds will help fund Youth Exiting Homelessness.

Mental Health Mental Retardation Center Heart of Texas region along with Ending Youth Homelessness will also take part in the fundraiser.