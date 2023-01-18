Watch Now
Male body discovered behind Rosa's Café in Waco: Police

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:54:35-05

WACO, Texas — A male body has been discovered outside a Central Texas restaurant, police said.

Around 5:06 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Rosa's Café on reports of a "questionable death," according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said they found the male victim deceased and that an autopsy has since been ordered.

At this time, Waco police believe "medical issues" may have played a role in his passing.

Next of kin have since been notified, and an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

