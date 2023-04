WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is responding to a major rollover involving an 18-wheeler.

(Haley Pearson)

Police said the incident occured sometime this afternoon on NB S I-35 near exit 331.

Waco police are advising the public to expect delays going into the afternoon and to drive carefuly.

No injuries were reported, police said.