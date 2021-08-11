Magnolia donating profits to G.W. Carver Disaster Relief Fund this week

WACO, Texas — Magnolia Table is donating some of its profits to the G.W. Carver Disaster Relief Fund this week.

In a series of Instagram stories, Magnolia announced that when you mention G.W. Carver at checkout, 100% of your total will go towards the relief fund up to $15,000.

The offer runs from 7 am on Wednesday, August 11 to 3 pm on Friday, August 13.

They also included a link to teachers' wishlists from the school for those who may be unable to come to the restaurant to participate.

