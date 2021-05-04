Madisonville man arrested in West Virginia for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

In February 2021, the human trafficking unit with McLennan County Sheriff's Office took a report regarding ongoing, criminal sexual acts being acted on by David Young of Madisonville in the Waco area.

During the investigation, it was determined that Young engaged in sexual acts with a 3-year-old child at a Waco location in late 2020.

Following the investigation, a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child was issued for his arrest.

Once Young discovered the issuance of the warrant, he fled to West Virginia.

The Sheriff's Office FAST Unit, assigned to the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce began assisting with locating Young and they were able to identify a probable area for him.

With cooperation with the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Moundsville Police Department in West Virginia, trafficking investigators were able to arrive and conduct interviews and a follow-up investigation with their assistance, after Young was captured.

Young will be extradited to the McLennan County Jail.