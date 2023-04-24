Low turnout expected as early voting gets underway for May 6 election

Early voting for the May 6 general election is now underway across Texas.

McLennan County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said turnout for May elections is typically low compared to November elections.

In May 2021, just under 6,000 voters participated in the county's municipal election.

What's on the ballot

That May 6 election consists of local elections from cities and school districts, including school board and city council elections.

Harker Heights residents will also be voting on the fate of the recently-rejected "Proposition A", which would de-criminalize low-level marijuana offenses.

Where to vote early

McLennan County voters have four options for early voting locations:



McLennan County Elections Administration Office ( 214 North 4th St., Suite 300, Waco, TX 76701)

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center ( 1020 Elm Ave., Waco, TX 76704)

West Waco Library (5301 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710)

Hewitt City Hall (200 Patriot Court, Hewitt, TX 76643)

McLennan County voting centers will be open from April 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, as well as April 29 and May 1-2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All McLennan County cities and school districts are hosting their elections through the county with the exception of Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills will be hosting its own election.

Bell County is not conducting a county-wide election. All elections will be hosted by individual cities and school districts.