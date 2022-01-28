Lorena HS teachers recognized by State Champion football team

LORENA, Texas — The 2021 state championship-winning Lorena High School football team interrupted a staff meeting Friday morning to pay tribute to their teachers.

"We knew they were a big part of that win and we wanted to congratulate them for that," senior Baxtor Bankston told 25 News. "So we came together and were like we need to do something for them."

Players handed out championship medals to each of the teachers to say thank you for all they do.

Math teacher Ann Burnside said the sweet gesture was unexpected, but very appreciated.

"It means so much when you know these kids value what you do," she said. "Teachers put their heart and soul into this job and it's a tough job. When the kids recognize you're a part of their success, that you helped them achieve something, it makes every bit of it worth it."

Burnside has taught many of the players, but it was senior Rhett Hanson who recognized her on Friday.

"It meant everything to me," he said. "It's just awesome knowing that I can give that medal to her and she'll go home and frame that or hang it up in the middle of the house."

The staff said they are so proud of the team and excited to see what's next for them.

"These boys are destined for big things," Burnside said. "They're amazing."