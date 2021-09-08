Watch
Local pharmacist arrested, admits to stealing medication for some time

Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 08, 2021
The Lorena Police Department arrested a local pharmacist on Tuesday for stealing medication from the Brookshire Brothers pharmacy he worked at.

Employee James David Huffman stole over 1,300 pills of Fioricet and Gabapentin, both not a controlled drug.

Huffman, a registered pharmacist, was questioned by Loss Prevention and admitted to stealing medication over some time. The stolen medication amounts to over $750 and under $2500.

While being placed under arrest, an officer located additional unprescribed medication in his pants pocket.

Huffman was transported to the McLennan County Jail, charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug.

