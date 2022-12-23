Local officer appearing as the Grinch for family without a home this Christmas

WACO, Texas — If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas family in need.

"They've been homeless for a while," said Michael Graham, a local police officer playing the iconic Dr. Suess villain. "When I say homeless, they literally had only two Rubbermaid totes."

Two Waco businesses are stepping up and opening their doors for the charity event. Samuel Castillo, who owns Sam's Bar inside Union Hall, said he's donating 25 percent of tomorrow's proceeds to help the family.

"It's really cool to see this community come together and want to help her," Castillo said. "It's always better to give than receive, and that's part of the spirit of the holidays."

Graham said his own daughter inspired him to get inside the green suit and take up the cause for good.

"My daughter was 3 at the time and loved the Grinch movies," Graham said about wearing the outfit for the first time. "Last December, I dressed up as the Grinch for my friend's wedding. The DJ was playing 'Mr. Grinch', and I went up to the bride, swept her up and danced across the dance floor with her. Went to the back took the costume off, put it in the vehicle and no one knew who it was."

Despite the cold temperatures more like those in the North Pole, the green menace will be out in full force tomorrow night.

"It just really warms your heart," Graham said. "It reminds you that there's good in the world, and everybody needs a little bit of help sometimes."

The Grinch will make his first appearance on Friday night from 7-9 p.m. at Twisted Sisters Piano Bar at 115 Mary Ave. He'll then stop from 9:15-10:45 p.m. at Sam's Bar located inside Union Hall at 720 Franklin Ave.