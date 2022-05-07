Local nurses highlighted in 'Thank You Nurses' billboard campaign

It's Nurse Appreciation Week. All across Central Texas 'Thank You Nurses' billboards have been popping up as Lamar Advertising recognizes local nurses for their hard work the last two years.

Dawn Reagan is just one of the 12 nurses from Central Texas featured on the billboards. She's been a labor and delivery nurse in Temple for 25 years.

"I love being a nurse, it's truly my passion," Reagan told 25 News. "In the mornings when I go into work, I don't know who the patient is I'm going to have that day but I know it's exactly where I'm supposed to be and the patient I'm supposed to take care of."

Nurses have faced a lot of challenges over the last two years, and Reagan said it feels good to have that acknowledged.

"I think it was exciting to have something that really wanted to appreciate nurses at this time and recognize the impact they have on the community," she said.

Brianne Peters was also featured in the billboards. She's had an impact only on not Central Texas, but even traveled to New York City during the pandemic to help in one of the worst hot spots.

"When I was in New York, I sat in my hotel room and cried because like does anybody even care?" she recalled.

Peters said campaigns like this both help current nurses feel supported and also encourages future nurses.

"It will make them want to get into it more because they'll see even though we're putting in all of these long hours, people appreciate what we do," she said.

The campaign started on Friday and will continue to run until next Thursday.