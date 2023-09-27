Local motorcyclist dead after morning accident in Waco

WACO, Texas — A victim operating a motorcycle died at a local hospital Wednesday morning after a collision with another vehicle.

According to the Waco Police Department, a vehicle was turning left on a protected green light from Steinbeck Bend Drive onto Lake Shore Drive at around 10:15 a.m. when the motorcyclist struck the side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.