Local iPhone repair shops could save your family money

WACO, Texas — Most of us don't go anywhere without our smartphones.

Consumer Reports recommends paying the extra $200 for Apple Care+ when you buy a new phone, which would get you a screen replacement for around $30.

In this day and age, we're all attached, but if your phone gets damaged it can cost a lot of time and money to get it fixed.

That is why local repair shops like Waco iPhone are seeing an increase in business during the pandemic.

"Most of them are like, from students its 'oh I got mad, I got upset, I got drunk, I threw it at the wall, I ran it over. It's bad," Waco iPhone employee John Medina told 25 News.

"Some of them their girlfriends threw them. They stomped on them. I've had bent phones, cracked phones, anything you can think of. They went to the restroom, and they fell in the toilet."

Once you've fished it out, you could be dealing with another mess.

iPhone repair costs can add up to hundreds of dollars.

Many folks look for a cheaper alternative.

Waco iPhone is seeing an uptick in customers during the pandemic who are trying to fix their damaged phones, hang onto them longer and avoid having to buy a new phone.

"Like our main traffic is screen repairs," Medina said.

Waco iPhone will fix a phone screen for $150 to $200, which is about half the price Apple charges.

Although there are limits to what they can do, like salvaging this unfortunate iPad story.

"One of our customers, her daughter threw it out the window and you can see where they ran it over," Medina said. "Yeah, it's still in pieces."

So, before you fork out the dough, consider a locally owned repair shop.

It could help you save money.