Local business owner organizes event to showcase small businesses in Waco

WACO, TX — A local business owner organized the first-ever Waco Summer Small Biz Expo to showcase small businesses and allow other small business owners to build relationships with one another.

Christina Martinez hosted the event on Saturday afternoon outside Brotherwell Brewing on E. Bridge St. She was inspired to do so because she felt disconnected from the Waco business community after recently starting her own business, CTX Credit Repair.

"I just thought it would be a good way to introduce my business and kind of get to know my peers in small businesses," Martinez said.

About a dozen businesses were set up at the expo, including several new businesses.

"Sales, networking, community, you meet other people that you can buy from locally," explained co-owner of Apolonia Collection, Elisa Lopez. "You get ideas from each other, you get feedback from each other."

As many businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of struggles that they continue to face. In fact, some vendors that planned to come were unable to attend because of staffing shortages.

Regardless, Martinez was happy to see so many in the community come together to support one another and bring her Small Biz Expo to life.

"I'm actually overwhelmed kind of, because I mean I know some people in the Waco area, but not too many, so it made me happy to know that others were facing the same problems as me and wanted to participate," Martinez said.