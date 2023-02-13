'LIT Waco' putting books in the hands of teens

WACO, Texas — Authors from around the world and Texas gathered for "LIT Waco’s" inaugural book fest.

It's improving literacy for Waco’s youth.

Waco’s teen book fest gave the opportunity to put more books in the hands of teens. Readers were able to connect with authors.

Like Manuel Ruiz. Author Manuel Ruiz said “I grew up in a town that was mostly Hispanic, didn’t really get a chance to travel as a kid. So, these worlds opened up I knew about England I know about other parts of the country because I was reading books set there.”

Tracy and Keith Guillory say they founded the event to help young people in Waco.

Now they're opening new doors for learning, and helping teens choose a better future.

Founder of lit Waco Keith Guillory said “getting into trouble and getting involved with gangs and stuff like that, just from frustration of not being able to grow in your academics it follows you into life.

Filling out applications and inability to go to college.”

There were also workshops for reading and writing. Authors at the event encouraged teens to do more reading, exercising their brains more than scrolling on social medias.

“It’s important because it’s not just about reading but the different worlds it can take you to and the different things that you can learn and you would not necessarily get when your younger and maybe can’t leave your hometown,” said Manuel Ruiz.

Opening a teens eye to what all they can accomplish by reading a book and knowing their reality can be anything they make it.