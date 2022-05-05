Lightning strikes Waco home, trapped family pets rescued

WACO, Texas — A Waco home was struck by lightning this morning, causing it to catch fire with the family pets still trapped inside.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported - pets included.

25 News exclusive video shows smoke billowing out of the home on Micah Lane in Waco - just minutes after a lightning strike on Thursday morning.

"My mom's house was on fire from a lightning strike," said Erin Morrow, whose mother lives in Waco.

Thankfully mom wasn't home either when the fire broke out.

But Ladonna Roberts was.

She lives right next door.

"So I was in my house working and I heard this big flash of lightning," said Roberts, neighbor to the Morrows.

She called 9-1-1 immediately.

Several fire trucks showed up within minutes.

"Fire department and everybody came and got it out pretty quickly," said Morrow.

"But they said it took out the whole attic,

"Our pets were up there hiding but we got them and they're ok."

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the flames.

The garage ceiling - caving in.

Video audio showcasing loud smoke detectors going off.

Roberts has lived here since 2013 - and she's never seen anything like it.

"Never never it was loud!"

Another neighbor described the boom as being louder than a SpaceX rocket test in McGregor - shaking every house in the neighborhood.

Firefighters said the fire is under investigation.