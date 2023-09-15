Library unveils display of prominent Hispanic leaders for Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas — Peter Arvizu, Sr. was just one of the many members of the Hispanic community who left his mark on Waco.

"My dad was very influential for bringing people together," his son Armando told 25 News.

"He filed a lawsuit against Waco ISD in 1973 and he won that lawsuit. He also filed lawsuit against the Waco City Council. Both were discrimination lawsuits, and he was successful in both of them."

Avrizu's now photo hangs on the walls of the South Waco Library alongside other prominent Hispanic leaders. His son said he could not be happier to see it.

"All of these pictures are going to make us proud in the community and let people know Latinos are here and have a voice," Armando said.

It's all a part of the library's new Hispanic history display.

"Our Hispanic community has contributed so much to the success of Waco, we felt like their voices had to be heard so we wanted to honor and highlight all their contributions to Waco," Library Director Essy Day said.

The exhibit was eight months in the work and unveiled on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

15 of the leaders will have their photos displayed on library walls, while 20 others have been included in a digital display. There's also pamphlets available with information about each person's legacy.

"Libraries not only provide information to people and research to people, but we also preserve the history of our community," Day said.

The display unveiling was designed to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month but is permanent and you can visit any time of the year.