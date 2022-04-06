LGBTQ community members call for visibility, protection in Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco Pride Network members and supporters joined Tuesday's Waco city council meeting to share their stories and to call for the city to become more welcoming to LGBTQ citizens.

The group gathered in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, which took place last week. It asked members of the transgender community and its allies to speak to the council about life as an LGBTQ person in Central Texas.

One of those speakers was Victoria Brumbaugh, a transgender woman that will be moving to Waco soon.

"Lately it seems like the only time you ever hear from a trans person is when they're defending themselves," Brumbaugh said. "And I thought a trans point of view about transition was very important here."

The Waco Pride Network asked city council members to consider several changes, as 25 News highlighted on Monday.

Those changes include declaring June LGBTQ Pride Month in Waco, passing an anti-descrimination ordinance and asking council members to be more publicly supportive of the LGBTQ community.

There were no vocal opponents to those proposals that participated in the discussion.

Waco Pride Network communications director Jeffrey Vitarius was first to speak during Tuesday's public comment period.

"We know fulfilling these requests will take courage," he said. "We just ask that your courage match ours coming before you."

While the council was unable to discuss any official motions on the discussion, speakers were hopeful that council members will take action soon.