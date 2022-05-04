Leaked SCOTUS Roe V Wade documents draws mixed reactions from Texans

WACO, Texas — Advocate groups both in support and against abortion rights have been very active following leaked Supreme Court documents regarding Roe V Wade.

The group Texas Values told 25 News they would fully support the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade, which was indicated in those documents released Monday night.

"We 100 percent believe that Roe V Wade should be overturned and are hopeful this day comes soon," Texas Values Policy Director Jonathan Covey said. "We believe in upholding life even before birth. And we believe babies are people at conception, that's why it's exciting for us."

Thirteen states, including Texas, currently have trigger laws in place. That means if Roe V Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, performing an abortion could become a felony.

The only exception to this would be if the mother's life is at risk.

"Life will be upheld and we'll see that human-hood being recognized by the law," Covey said.

It is a potential law not everyone agrees would be best for the women of Texas.

"We believe in a Texas where every single person is trusted to make decisions for themselves and free to pursue the life that they want," abortion activist Caroline Duble said. "Abortion is undeniably a piece of that puzzle."

Duble is the Political Director for the self-proclaimed "Unapologetic Abortion Advocacy" group AVOW. She said they've been fighting for women's rights in Texas for years and this announcement fuels their fight even further.

"In Texas, our fight doesn't really change that much," she said. "We will continue to assert that everyone in Texas knows and loves someone who had an abortion, and everyone deserves access to this care. This affects all of us."