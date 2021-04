At least two law enforcement vehicles were involved in a crash during the procession for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker Wednesday evening, according to sources at the scene.

The incident happened in the area of Loop 340 and Old Robinson Road after the procession left Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest in Waco.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the crash.

