WACO, Texas — Lake Waco water levels are now down about seven feet, the lowest point the lake has reached in a decade. Now, the city is reviewing its water conservation plan and asking residents to consider conserving water.

The lake was just 71.8 percent full on Wednesday, with a mean water level of 455.09 feet, according to Texas Water Development Board data. At this time last year, the lake was 100 percent full with a mean water level of 463.64 feet.

Texas Water Development Board

"The last time I think we were this low would've been in 2011, during the major drought then," said Mike Champagne, Lake Waco manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The city is currently reviewing its plan for water conservation and plans to have more information in the coming days.

"Please consider water conservation and consider taking action to reduce water demands to improve water-use efficiency," City of Waco marketing and communications director Monica Sedelmeier said in a statement.

Airport Beach Park has already closed from safety concerns related to the lake's water levels and more could be on their way. Champagne said those out at the lake should be vigilant about where they're swimming and boating.

"Stumps and rocks and things that would normally be underwater are now coming up to the surface. It's just a little bit more dangerous," he said.

To track the current water levels in Lake Waco, visit the Texas water data dashboard here.