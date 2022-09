CENTRAL TEXAS — A pair of marked patrol units were struck Saturday afternoon by a driver that "failed" to notice them, police said.

Officers said a driver struck both vehicles as they were stationed to close off a road for an EMS helicopter to land, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Authorities said no officers were in the patrol units at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police are now reminding drivers to once again be, "alert and aware of their surroundings."