Lacy Lakeview police ID, charge suspect in homicide case

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department has charged the suspect involved in a homicide on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police responded to a questionable death in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive, and found a victim dead from a gunshot wound, who has now been identified as 40-year-old, Daniel Kirk Boshell.

Through an investigation and interviews, detectives determined the suspect to be Abel Carlos Hidrago, who committed the homicide after a dispute with Boshell.

Hidagro has been charged with first degree murder and is in custody at the McLennan County Jail.

"The Lacy Lakeview Police Department offers our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Boshell. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. This investigation is entirely separate from the person being sought after by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office earlier today," authorities said.