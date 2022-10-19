'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD.

The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon.

At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was.

Police are expected to hold a press conference to address the incident later this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Central Texas school district is currently on lockdown, officials said.

La Vega ISD is currently reporting that their campuses are on lockdown.

At this time no further details are available, as released by La Vega Independent School District.

