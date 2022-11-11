La Vega High Band to not participate in Waco Veterans Day Parade

The La Vega High School Band announced it will not be participating in the Waco Veterans Day Parade Friday morning.

The parade is hosted by the McLennan County Veterans Association and will start at 11 a.m. on Austin Avenue from 12th Street to 3rd Street.

This decision is "in the interest of student safety" according to the announcement. The band is still planning to travel to the playoff game scheduled in Joshua Friday afternoon.

"The thunderstorms should be out of the area before we leave," said the Facebook post.

Students are asked to plan to attend regular classes.

For more information on the Waco Veterans Day Parade click here.