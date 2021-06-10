La Salle Avenue might get a facelift, businesses and locals are excited about the change

WACO, TX — Like many areas in Waco, the La Salle Avenue Corridor can be added to the list of those looking to get a serious makeover. La Salle has a reputation for being one of the largest corridors in the city and was used even before I-35 was created.

With so much rich history, plans to revitalize the area have been in the works. The City of Waco started first by funding a $47,000 research project to learn what changes could be made and why it's important to do so.

"There's an opportunity to support the local and existing businesses that are there but to invite new businesses to the area," Councilman Hector Sabido said.

Receiving feedback from locals and businesses in the area, a committee will present plans to the council within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, there is a lot of buzz along La Salle as businesses wonder what's next.

The Route 77 Food Park opened their doors in September of last year, one of the many places that are looking to put La Salle back on the map.

"There's lots of great potential for La Salle, it's a good street there's lots of good traffic that goes up and down here," Park operations manager Mary Benjamin said.

As they watched all other revitalization projects they wondered when it would be La Salle's turn.

"There's a lot going on downtown so there's other streets, other things that are happening that deserve plenty of recognition for what they do," Benjamin said.

Councilman Sabido believes all of Waco should feel the love, especially as the city continues to grow it's important to have a place everyone is proud of.

"We want to make La Salle avenue not only but tourists, but locals look at it as a destination outside of downtown Waco," Councilman Sabido said.

Even without the La Salle Avenue Overlay District, Benjamin has seen great changes and knows a bright future is ahead.

"I lived here for about three years now and La Salle is just night and day from the first day I was here to today currently," Benjamin said.