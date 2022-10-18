Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS

TROY, Texas — A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.

At 4:29 a.m. this Saturday, officials said a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz passenger car, operated by 31-year-old Sambia Shanley Canty, of Killeen, Texas, had been heading "the wrong way" while in the southbound lane.

DPS said at this time, the Chevrolet crashed with a 2007 GMC passenger van, operated by a 58-year-old-male from Duluth, Georgia.

The impact would cause the Chevrolet to be disabled in the roadway, officials said.

Moments later, DPS said a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor, operated by a 25-year-old male from Prince Albert, Canada, collided with the Chevrolet.

Following this, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pick-up, operated by a 66-year-old male from Plano, Texas, also collided with the Chevrolet.

DPS said Canty - the driver of the Chevrolet - was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple with serious injuries.

After succumbing to her injuries, Canty was declared dead at 3:12 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said the driver and the two occupants of the Toyota sustained suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the GMC van was not injured.

Texas DPS has since confirmed that the driver and two occupants of the Kenworth were also uninjured.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

A toxicology report is still pending, Texas DPS said.

"Texas DPS wants to remind drivers to always pay attention to hazards when driving," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Paying attention and looking ahead for hazards or obstacles will reduce the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."