Killeen police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

Benjamin Perez Torres was last seen in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Benjamin was also last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing around 150 pounds.

Killeen police said that he is diagnosed with dementia and may appear confused.

Police added that Benjamin is Spanish speaking only.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.