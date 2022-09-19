Watch Now
Killeen police now investigating 14th homicide of the year

Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 14:39:26-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating what is now the fourteen murder in the city.

Around 7:56 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wales Drive on report of a gunshot victim, according to Killeen P.D.

Upon arrival, police said they found one victim who had already succumbed to their injuries.

The victim was declared dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9 a.m. this morning.

An autopsy was also ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time as next of kin is notified.

"We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public," Killeen P.D. said in a statement.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyonone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

